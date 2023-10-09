AZAL passengers allowed full refund for tickets to/from Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Passengers of AZAL flights to/from Israel who were unable to use the airline's services due to the current emergency situation in the country are allowed a full refund of the ticket without penalties or free rebooking.

Passengers of AZAL flights to/from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, with tickets issued before October 7 inclusive, with a departure date from October 8 to November 1, are allowed to return the tickets under the involuntary procedure or re-issue for any other dates until November 30, 2023 inclusive.

The airline is taking measures to provide passengers with flexible conditions in this difficult situation.

In case of any changes or updates regarding flights, passengers will be notified accordingly.

For more information, passengers are advised to contact the call centre of Azerbaijan Airlines at [email protected].