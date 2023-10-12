Port of Baku to contribute to sustainable dev't goals endorsed by UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The United Business Europe conference, recently held in Tbilisi, discussed development goals for a sustainable future and the role of the private sector in promoting global trends, Port of Baku said, Trend reports.

The Port of Baku representatives also participated in the event, organized by the UN Global Compact.

The event was attended by more than 250 representatives of government, business and sustainable development sector from 30 European countries.

The Port of Baku became the first state organization in Azerbaijan to join the UN Global Compact on August 2, 2022. By joining this agreement, the port has committed to contribute to 11 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals endorsed by the UN system.