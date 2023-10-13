China may start production of electric buses in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan and the Chinese company Yutong discussed the production of electric buses, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev said, Trend reports.

"We met with the delegation of the Yutong electric bus manufacturing company, which is on a visit to Azerbaijan. During the meeting, issues of cooperation were discussed, as well as the issue of establishing a production enterprise in Azerbaijan together with local partners," Nabiyev said on X (Twitter).

To note, the first bus with an electric motor entered the route line in Baku in September debuting with an electric bus on route No. 5.