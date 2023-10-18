Organization of Turkic States is main driver of Middle Corridor - Azerbaijani gov't agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Organization of Turkic States is the main driver of the Middle Corridor, the Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports.

He made a speech on "Economy of the Turkic World: Integration and Development" at the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The Middle Corridor is an international transport route that runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to Türkiye and European countries.

Vusal Gasimli spoke about the logistical capabilities of Turkic states, as well as the factors affecting the multilateral trade cycle.

"Large distance between the capitals of Turkic states undoubtedly has a negative impact on the trade turnover. However, a huge plus in this matter is the presence of a common language and borders, GDP, as well as the number of population," Gasimli emphasized.

He noted the special role of the document "A Vision for the Turkic World - 2040" in deepening the political and economic integration of the Turkic states. He also said that this document contains a "road map" of cooperation between Turkic states in the field of economy, transportation, customs, energy, tourism, agriculture and other areas.