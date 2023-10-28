Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Transport Materials 28 October 2023 12:59 (UTC +04:00)
Baku Port talks about providing wide range of additional services

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan's Baku Port aims to create a world-class port, strategically located in the heart of Eurasia and serving as a vital link connecting Asia and Europe, Port's Chief Operating Officer Eugene Seah said, Trend reports.

He spoke during a visit to Alat terminal on the sidelines of the 42nd BSEC-URTA General Assembly meeting in Baku.

He added that this is achieved by providing a wide range of value-added services.

"The main goal of Baku Port is to develop and operate a port complex that is an example of global excellence. This implies a multifaceted approach to the service provision," Eugene Seah emphasized.

