South Korean logistics company keen in branching out to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. South Korean logistics company Rovigos Inc. is interested in establishing a branch in Turkmenistan, CEO Taeong Kim said on the sidelines of the Central Asia-South Korea Young Entrepreneurs Business Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, being a well-known logistics platform that uses the capabilities of artificial intelligence technology to predict sales and track costs, Rovigos is ready to explore the opportunities that the Central Asian market, in particular Turkmenistan, opens up to it.

The CEO of the company focused on the fact that Rovigos is a leader in providing advanced solutions in which analysis based on artificial intelligence is organically integrated, allowing it to predict sales and track pricing trends.

He also highlighted the company's experience in the field of satellite communications, which allows accurate tracking of containers, ensuring efficient and reliable logistics management.

Meanwhile, Rovigos is a leading startup in the field of cloud artificial intelligence, specializing in data analysis for business. The company offers customized solutions based on artificial intelligence that optimize work, increase productivity, and allow customers to draw practical conclusions.