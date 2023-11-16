Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan discuss increasing rail transportation within CASCA+

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 16. The heads of railway departments of the participating states of the international multimodal transport and transit route CASCA+ (Central Asia, South Caucasus and Türkiye) discussed issues of increasing cargo transportation in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by delegations of line ministries and relevant departments, as well as logistics companies and enterprises from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the usage of special tariffs for the movement of empty containers, coal, fuel oil, fertilizers, sulfur, petroleum products, oilcake, and raw sugar were considered.

The event also discussed the strengthening of international cooperation among logistics structures, the activation of the CASCA+ transport corridor, and the exchange of experience among participating countries in order to realize the transportation potential in the fields of road, sea, rail, and air transportation.

CASCA+ is an international transport route covering 3 regions: Central Asia – Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, South Caucasus – Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as Türkiye.

Meanwhile, since the launch of the route in 2019, a total of about 30,000 containers have been transported, while the parties' goal is to increase these volumes to 30,000 containers this year.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel