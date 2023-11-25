Turkmenistan, Nurminen Logistics ink memorandum on int'l transportation co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 25. Transport and Logistics Centre of Turkmenistan and the Finnish Nurminen Logistics have signed a Memorandum of cooperation in the field of international transportation, Trend reports.

The document was signed following the second day of the Turkmenistan-Investments and Development Forum in London (UK).

Within the framework of the forum, several meetings were held with the participation of heads of ministries and departments, as well as the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

During these meetings, representatives of large British companies expressed great interest in doing business in the Turkmenistan's market.

Nurminen Logistics is a large Finnish logistics and transport company specializing in providing comprehensive and efficient solutions for the movement of goods.

The company provides logistics services, including rail transportation, transportation of project cargo, as well as freight forwarding and handling.