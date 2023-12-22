UN General Assembly adopts resolution on transport proposed by Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 22. The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution on transport developed on the initiative of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the resolution 'Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals' was adopted at the 48th plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The resolution calls on countries to promote the smooth functioning of transport systems, which is essential for sustainable development.

Meanwhile, in September of this year, at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov identified transport as one of the priorities in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

At the same time, Turkmenistan initiated the creation of effective international platforms for dialogue in this important area.