Turkmenistan Airlines to resume flights to new destinations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 6. Turkmenistan Airlines has recently announced its plans to resume flights from Ashgabat, the capital city of Turkmenistan, to a range of new destinations, Trend reports.

According to the airline, flights will be resumed to Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

Currently, ticket sales have started for flights from the Turkmen capital to Jeddah (4322.5 Turkmen manat or $1,237) and Ho Chi Minh City (6002.5 Turkmen manat or $1,718), as well as in the opposite direction.

The first flights on the new routes are scheduled for February-March this year.

Meanwhile, from January 5 this year, Turkmenistan Airlines will begin operating regular direct flights from Ashgabat – Abu Dhabi - Ashgabat.

Thus, Turkmenistan Airlines will operate flights to 14 international destinations in 12 countries this year.

