Turkmenistan starts construction of new high-speed highway

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 17. Turkmenistan, as part of the construction of the Ashgabat - Turkmenabat high-speed road, simultaneously with the completion of the Tejen - Mary section, launched the construction of the Mary - Turkmenabat highway, Trend reports.

This became known following the results of the familiarization visit of Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the construction site of the road during his stay in the Mary region.

Emphasizing the need for continuous attention, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted that issues concerning the modernization of the new highway's signage and the establishment of a seamless traffic regulation system should remain at the forefront.

At the same time, he provided specific instructions to the respective authorities.

The Ashgabat - Turkmenabat highway project is one of the country's largest transport projects of national importance.

Meanwhile, the transport sector and the construction of highways in Turkmenistan are experiencing significant growth and modernization in accordance with the national development strategy.

The introduction of new technologies, as well as strategic partnerships with international organizations and investors, contribute to the creation of sustainable and innovative infrastructure in the transport sector, contributing to overall economic growth and improving the quality of life of citizens.