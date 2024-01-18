Turkmenistan eyes promising prospects in transport, logistics with EU

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 18. The transport and logistics sector is one of the promising areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU, Trend reports.

This was stated by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting in Ashgabat with Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation, taking into account priority areas and available opportunities.

In this regard, the President of Turkmenistan noted the importance of holding the Global Gateway Investment Forum on sustainable transport EU–Central Asia, which will be held on January 29-20, 2024 in Brussels (Belgium), while adding that Turkmenistan will actively participate in the forum.

At the same time, Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that its results will contribute to the transformation of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor connecting Europe and Central Asia into a multimodal, modern, sustainable and fast route.

Margaritis Schinas, in turn, noted the EU's interest in expanding long-term productive cooperation with Turkmenistan, while adding that the EU's innovative approach to cooperation with the country creates a solid foundation for further improving the effectiveness of joint activities.

Meanwhile, Margaritis Schinas visited Turkmenistan as part of a working trip to all Central Asian countries on the eve of the Global Gateway Forum.

