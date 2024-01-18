Turkmenistan plans to increase oil tankers fleet

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 18. Turkmenistan is considering the possibility of expanding its fleet of oil tankers to strengthen its position in the global energy market, Trend reports.

According to the official source, Turkmenistan also intends to increase the number of passenger and specialized vessels designed to deepen navigable channels, clean water in ports, and other needs.

The successful implementation of investment projects not only fosters economic growth but also plays a decisive role in ensuring a consistent and substantial rise in income levels.

For example, the monthly profit from operating only one vessel to collect garbage and petroleum products from the water surface will amount to approximately $120,000.

Meanwhile, in November last year, the Balkan shipyard and ship repair plant and the Korean Marine Equipment Association (KOMEA) signed an agreement for the design, joint construction, and supply of components for multi-purpose carrier class vessels with a displacement of 6,100 tons for a total amount of $42 million.

