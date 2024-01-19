Turkmenistan, Iran deliberate simplifying truck drivers' visa issuance procedure

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 19. Representatives of the border agencies of Turkmenistan and Iran held a meeting at the Artyk-Lotfabad checkpoint, where they discussed simplifying the issuance of visas for truck drivers, Trend reports.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Agoyli Niyazov, Head of the customs control department of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, and the Iranian delegation was headed by Korban Karimi, head of the Lotfabad customs post.

The Turkmen delegation included representatives of the customs, migration, border services, agencies Turkmen automobile service (Türkmenawtoulaglary) and Turkmenistan Railway (Türkmendemirýollary) and the director of the Turkmen Trans Inspection (Türkmenulaggözegçilik) state enterprise.

The meeting was also attended by the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Iran (Mashhad) and the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in the Ahal region.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of road freight transportation through the Artyk-Lotfabad customs posts, in particular, considering the increase in the working hours of officials of this customs point and issues related to transport costs.

At the same time, the issue of repairing the Iranian part of the road running between the customs posts was also raised at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is striving to strengthen its role in Central Asia by developing infrastructure and improving transport links with neighboring countries.

Projects such as the construction of new roads, railways and cargo terminals are aimed at improving the efficiency of freight transportation and improving access to seaports.

