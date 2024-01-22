Turkmenistan Airlines interconnects Russia, Malaysia and Vietnam

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 22. Turkmenistan Airlines launches connecting flights on the routes Moscow-Ashgabat-Kuala Lumpur and Moscow-Ashgabat-Ho Chi Minh City, Trend reports.

According to the general agent of Turkmenistan Airlines in Russia, regular flights to Kuala Lumpur will be launched on February 15 and to Ho Chi Minh City on March 5.

Furthermore, flights will be operated on wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft with a two-class layout: business and economy.

Regular flights from Russia to Kuala Lumpur will be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from February 15 through March 30, and then on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 31 through October 26 this year.

At the same time, flights from Russia to Ho Chi Minh City will be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from March 5 through March 30, and then on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from March 31 through October 26 this year.

Meanwhile, in early September of last year, Turkmenistan Airlines acquired two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which were part of Cathay Pacific Airlines.

These planes were the first of their brand in the fleet of Turkmenistan Airlines, which also owns four Boeing 777-200 (LR) aircraft.

