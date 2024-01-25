Iran suggests new railway corridor to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Iran has suggested to Türkiye a new railway project that would link the Cheshmeh-Sorayya and Marand stations, creating a new route of the East-West corridor, said Iran's Road and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, Trend reports.

Bazrpash said that this railway project would allow Türkiye to reach the international waters of Iran’s south coast.

He also said that Iran’s suggestion is being seriously considered, and further discussions will take place in Tehran.

Iran values cargo transportation through the East-West International Corridor that runs through its territory by rail. Therefore, Iran is seeking to join the East-West International Corridor, which spans about 2,000 km and connects China with Europe.

The distance between Cheshmeh-Sorayya and Marand in East Azerbaijan Province, located in the northwest of Iran, is more than 200 km.

---

