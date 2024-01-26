Turkmenistan talking to partners to develop Trans-Caspian route

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 26. The delegation of Turkmenistan is taking part in the meeting 'Joint Action Plan on the Trans-Caspian Trade Route', which is taking place in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to Turkmenautoglary, the event was attended by representatives of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Association of International Road Carriers, the branch of the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan in Uzbekistan, as well as private transport companies.

The meeting's objective is to promote regional transport cooperation in order to increase cargo flow along the Trans-Caspian Trade Route. Furthermore, considerable focus was dedicated to optimizing logistics, customs procedures, and improving border crossing capacity.

The meeting serves the idea of promoting regional trade and economic connections while increasing cargo transportation between Central Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has actively developed its transportation industry, pushing for modern standards and increasing infrastructure.

Within the framework of national strategies, new roads are being built, railway networks are being expanded and port facilities are being modernized.

