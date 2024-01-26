Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss dev't of North-South transport corridor

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 26. Turkmenistan and Belarus discussed the development of logistics chains in Central Asia in the context of the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia, Esen Aydogdyyev, and the Ambassador of Belarus to Moscow, Dmitry Krutoi.

During the meeting held in Moscow city, the Russian capital, the parties engaged in extensive discussions covering a broad spectrum of issues related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

In particular, the diplomats delved into discussions concerning the operations of trading houses in both countries, along with the advancement of logistics chains in Central Asia within the framework of developing the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Simultaneously, the parties addressed the schedule for forthcoming engagements between Belarus and Turkmenistan across different levels, encompassing interactions within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively making efforts in the field of international transportation, seeking to strengthen its role in the global transport system.

The country is making large-scale investments in the development of transport infrastructure, focusing on improving ports, roads and logistics hubs.

