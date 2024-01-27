Turkmenistan, Italy discuss co-op in construction of high-speed railways

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 27. Turkmenistan and Italy discussed issues of cooperation in the construction of high-speed railways, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during the meeting of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Italy, Toyli Komekov, with the President of Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), Dario Lo Bosco, CEO of RFI, Gianpiero Strisciuglio, and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of Italy, Edoardo Rixi.

According to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Italy, during the conversation held in Rome, the parties discussed the possibility of exchanging experience on the construction of high-speed trains as well as highways.

Ambassador Komekov, in turn, stressed the geo-economic advantage of Turkmenistan and noted that the country attaches great importance to the development of transport infrastructure.

In turn, the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of Italy, Edoardo Rixi, invited representatives of Turkmen state and private companies to familiarize themselves and exchange experience in the construction of high-speed railway lines, high-speed trains, and high-speed motorways.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is focusing significant efforts on developing its railway sector in order to stimulate economic growth and improve transport infrastructure.

The country actively cooperates with neighboring and other countries, participating in projects to create cross-border railway corridors, which contributes to increasing trade turnover and increasing the country's competitiveness in the region.