DB Engineering & Construction to facilitate transportation via TITR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Association (TITR) and DB Engineering & Construction, a subsidiary of the German railway authority, have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

"The memorandum was signed in Brussels as part of the Global Gateway Investment Forum "EU and Central Asia Transport Connectivity". The paper is aimed to support the ongoing development of trade and economic links in the Eurasian space by improving transportation along transport routes," TITR Association notes.

Addressing the forum at the session "Soft Connectivity II: How to Make the Corridor Work. Interoperability and Harmonization", Gaidar Abdikerimov, General Secretary of the Association, reported on the actual infrastructural opportunities of the TITR route and urged the forum participants to actively integrate the transport systems of the EU and Central Asia.

To note, the TITR was established in 2014 and will celebrate its anniversary this year.

More than 2.7 million tons of cargo were transported through it in 2023, but the potential is triple that.

The TITR Association has been operating since 2016.

