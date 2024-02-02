Turkmenistan engages in talks with EU on digitalizing transport infrastructure

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 2. Turkmenistan discussed cooperation with the EU in the field of digitalization of the transport system, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Batyr Annaev, and Deputy Director General of the Directorate General for International Partnership of the European Commission Myriam Ferran.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various aspects of cooperation focused on strengthening Eurasian transport links, and also considered the possibilities of joint participation in infrastructure projects designed to promote joint development of the transport system and improve cross-border integration.

The Turkmenistan's side stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of digitalization in order to realize the potential of transport infrastructure in the region.

Meanwhile, the development of transport cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU is a key strategic aspect in bilateral relations.

Both sides have extensive opportunities to strengthen ties in this area, which is reflected in promising initiatives to improve transport infrastructure and promote logistical efficiency.