Plan for Baku-Sumgayit railway line reconstruction under development (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A plan to reconstruct the infrastructure of the Baku-Sumgayit railway line is currently being developed, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov told reporters during his visit to the Mother's Cry monument of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"Presently, there is a crucial need for the comprehensive reconstruction of the railway lines, power supply, and the infrastructure of the Baku ring road, specifically the Sumgayit-Baku section. A plan is underway to reconstruct the infrastructure of the Baku-Sumgayit railway line, and upon determining the necessary investment, we will commence the improvement process," he said.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

Will be updated