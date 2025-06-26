Kazakhstan's car market experiences strong growth in 5M2025

In the first five months of 2025, Kazakhstan saw a 28.7 percent increase in vehicle sales, with 85,467 units sold, compared to 66,401 during the same period in 2024. Factors driving this growth include stronger collaborations between dealers and banks to make cars more accessible.

