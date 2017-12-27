Tajik-Russian bilateral cooperation discussed in Dushanbe

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Aslov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation Igor Lyakin-Frolov on December 26 here in Dushanbe, Khovar reports.

According to the MFA Information Department, during the meeting the parties considered the state of bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the results of their development in 2017, as well as discussed prospects and outlined plans for the next year.

The two parties had also an exchange of views on the international agenda.

