Tourism Development Agency makes tourist maps for cities and districts of Tajikistan

6 April 2019 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Tourism Development Agency under the Government of Tajikistan is making tourist maps for cities and districts of the country. These maps are expected to be distributed in airports, railway stations and border crossing points (BCPs), reports Trend with reference to asiaplus.tj

The production of tourist maps is one of the points of the Plan of Actions dedicated to the Years of Development of Rural Areas, Tourism and Folk Crafts in Tajikistan (2019-2021).

In accordance with the Plan of Actions that was approved by the President, the tourist maps must be prepared before the end of this month.

The Tourism Development Committee is engaged in making tourist maps in collaboration with local authorities and private sector.

The Plan of Actions provides for distributing the tourist maps in airports, railway stations, border crossing points (BCPs), consular services and so forth.

In all, the approved Plan of Actions includes more than 50 various events that must be carried out during the Years of Development of Rural Areas, Tourism and Folk Crafts in Tajikistan. Among them are various development programs, creation of centers, organization of conference, seminars, contests and so forth.

