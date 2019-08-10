US interested in developing strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

10 August 2019 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Relevant issues of strategic partnership development with US have been discussed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president of Kazakhstan.

These issues have been discussed during the meeting between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the members of the United States House of Representatives Devin Nunes and Rick Crawford.

According to Tokayev, US has been one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan.

“Our counties closely cooperate in trade and economy, investments and energy spheres. The important component of our successful cooperation is the area of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and disarmament,” Tokayev noted.

In their turn, congressmen congratulated Tokayev on his election and wished him success in implementation of the planned reforms.

Furthermore, congressmen have commended Kazakhstan’s role in strengthening of peace, stability and safety in Central Asia and highlighted the importance of joint action in area of socio-economic resurrection of Afghanistan.

