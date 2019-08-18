Turkmen president due in Singapore with state visit

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

At the end of August, the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to Singapore is planned, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Government.

Turkmen-Singaporean political consultations took place in June, 2019 in Singapore.

Deputy Secretary of the Singaporean Foreign Ministry for Asia and Pacific Ng Teck Hean headed the host country's representative group at the consultations, according to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the possibility of organizing high-level visits and holding a business forum between the business circles of the two countries.

The Turkmen delegation also met with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence & Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, representatives of the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE), Singapore Institute of Management and Development and the Singapore Business Association.

Yugneftegaz, a company registered in Singapore, operates in the oil and gas market of Turkmenistan.

The international company Olam International Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, has taken one of the leading positions in terms of Turkmen cotton purchases in recent years.

Earlier it was reported that Singapore offers its services in staff training in the field of civil aviation and maritime transport.

Turkmenistan plans to establish direct flights to Singapore.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news