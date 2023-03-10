US, Central Asian countries to meet in Uzbekistan for TIFA council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council meeting between the US and the countries of Central Asia will be held on March 17, in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Trend reports, citing the US State Department.

The issue was discussed under the auspices of the C5+1 regional diplomatic platform between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on February 28 in Kazakhstan's Astana.

"The parties emphasized that Central Asia’s economic security remains a C5+1 strategic priority, and discussed how to mitigate the negative consequences of recent international developments, especially in the areas of energy and food prices, debt management, and employment rates, in a manner that enhances inclusive economic growth," the department said.

Meanwhile, TIFA includes strategic frameworks and principles for dialogue on trade and investment issues between the US and the parties to this agreement.