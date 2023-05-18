Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
5 Central Asian countries' presidents all arrive in Xi'an for China-Central Asia Summit

Central Asia Materials 18 May 2023 05:25 (UTC +04:00)
The presidents of five Central Asian countries have all arrived in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to attend the China-Central Asia Summit, which is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrived on Wednesday. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived on Thursday.

They were greeted by folk performances including waist drum and Yangge dances at the Xi'an Xianyang International Airport.

