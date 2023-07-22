Tajikistan, Uzbekistan talk boosting economic co-op in several directions

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 22. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has held a meeting with Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, who visited Dushanbe for a working visit, Trend reports.

During the discussion, the sides focused on the current state and future prospects of the strategic partnership and allied cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, seeking ways to further enhance their relations.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the positive trend in the growth of trade between the two countries and emphasized the need to diversify mutual trade and expand the range of traded goods. They highlighted significant opportunities in various sectors, including industry, energy, transport, agriculture, and tourism, among others, which are of mutual interest.

Additionally, they discussed promoting cooperation in light and food industries, non-ferrous metallurgy, automotive industry, and the agro-industrial complex. The importance of fostering direct economic ties between businesses and enhancing cooperation at the regional level was also highlighted.

President Rahmon stressed the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in advancing Tajik-Uzbek cooperation, and both sides expressed their commitment to further promoting their comprehensive relations through joint efforts.