Turkish payment system to strech out money transfers to Central Asian nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Turkish payment system Turan Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi (Turan) plans to launch money transfers from Türkiye to Central Asian countries in November, United Payment General Director Edgar Abdullayev told Trend.

"Turan will open up new avenues for consumers who want to transmit money to Central Asian countries. This step demonstrates the company's commitment to expanding its global network and meeting customers' demands for convenient and safe money transfers. We are pleased to provide our customers with the option of sending funds to Central Asian countries. Our goal in every transaction is to provide simplicity and convenience, making the transfer process as simple as possible for our consumers," he added.

Currently money transfers through Turkish payment system "Turan Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi" (Turan) to Azerbaijan are successfully carried out. Monthly remittances amount to approximately 9.5 million liras ($337,180). Turan aims to increase this figure to 10 million liras ($354,927) in October and to 37.5 million liras ($1.3 million) per month in 2024.

Turan's payment system currently has more than 120,000 active users. More than 700,000 transactions are carried out every month.