BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The earthquake in Almaty was measured 6.7 on the scale, Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Department said, Trend reports.

China, near the borders with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, just experienced a magnitude 7 earthquake, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The epicenter was 121 km west of the Chinese county Aksu and 270 km southeast of Kazakhstan’s Almaty, with a depth of 9 km.