Over 10 aftershocks recorded in Kazakhstan, following earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. More than 10 aftershocks have been recorded after the earthquake, the epicenter of which was in the Xinjiang Uyghur region of China near the borders with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This was announced by the director of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Daulet Sarsenbaev.

“At the moment, more than 10 aftershocks have already been registered, of which Kazakhstan’s residents felt two. Seismic events are fading away, there is no reason to panic,” Sarsenbaev told reporters.

Any strong destructive earthquakes are not expected in the near future, he added.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 7 quake hit China at 00:09 local time, causing strong tremors in Kyrgyzstan’s Jeti-Oguz, Aksy, and Tyup districts of Issyk-Kul region.

Uzbekistan experienced ground shakes reaching an intensity of up to 4 points. Kazakhstan’s Almaty recorded tremors measuring 6.7 in magnitude.