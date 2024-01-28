New season of Initiative Budget program kicks off in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28.More than 3 trillion soums (242 million $) will be allocated from district and city budgets for this season. The maximum cost of projects in 2024 is 1.36 million soums (110.06 $), Trend reports.

At the first stage, proposals are submitted by citizens, and the processes of forming their projects are carried out - in the period from February 1 to February 20. At the second stage, projects are selected by a special commission - from February 21 to March 11, and at the third stage, voting on projects is carried out - from March 12 to March 31.

In April last year the first season of the Initiative Budget project ended. During the voting process, which took place from March 18 to April 7, over 16 million votes were cast across 33,680 initiatives across the country through the Open Budget portal.

Based on the voting results, 1,666 projects were recognized as winners.

As for the second season, it ended on September 16, 2023. Over 18 million votes were cast through the Open Budget portal for 33,489 initiatives, of which 1,187 initiatives were recognized as winners based on voting results.