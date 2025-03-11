EU Commissioner to pay visit to Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 11. European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela will visit Central Asian countries on March 12-18 to strengthen EU-Central Asia cooperation ahead of the upcoming EU-Central Asia Summit, Trend reports.

The visit will also focus on expanding the EU's Global Gateway investment strategy, aimed at creating jobs and promoting sustainable economic growth.

"Central Asia is an important partner for the European Union, and our cooperation holds great potential for the future. Current global challenges highlight the need for strong partnerships more than ever before. This is exactly what I aim to reinforce during my mission. My focus will be on key Global Gateway projects that the EU and Central Asian partners are jointly advancing to create quality jobs, open new business opportunities, and improve essential services—from education to modern infrastructure," Commissioner Jozef Síkela emphasized.

During his visit, the commissioner will focus on key priority areas of the Global Gateway strategy in Central Asia. In the transport sector, particular attention will be given to the development of the Middle Corridor, which aims to reduce shipment times and boost trade. In the field of critical raw materials, the EU seeks to promote best practices, create new jobs, and enhance economic resilience. Digital connectivity will also be a major focus, with efforts to bridge the digital divide and expand access to secure, high-speed internet. Additionally, the Commissioner will address challenges in water, energy, and climate, including a flagship project supporting sustainable infrastructure to improve access to reliable, affordable, and clean energy.

During the visit, Jozef Síkela is expected to sign several agreements related to these areas.

The tour will kick off in Turkmenistan, where Sikela will rub elbows with government leaders and private sector bigwigs. He will also visit the Turkmenbashi Port, a strategic hub for developing the Middle Corridor.

In Kazakhstan, he will have meetings with high-ranking government officials, sign transport and crucial raw material agreements between Kazakhstan and other regions, address the press, and meet with business executives from both the EU and Kazakhstan.

In Tajikistan, Síkela will attend several government meetings followed by a signing ceremony for major projects supporting green energy transition and the local cotton value chain. He will also visit the Rogun Hydropower Plant.

In Kyrgyzstan, the commissioner will meet with senior government officials and attend the signing of projects in water resources, energy, transport, and human capital development. He will also discuss investment opportunities with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, including potential support for the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant. Additionally, Jozef Síkela will meet with youth representatives and the United Nations.

Jozef Síkela will conclude his visit in Uzbekistan, where he will meet with senior government officials, visit the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex, and hold meetings with Uzbek and European entrepreneurs. He will also attend the signing ceremony for regional digital connectivity projects the following day.

