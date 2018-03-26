Kazakh delegation to take part in Afghanistan conference in Tashkent

26 March 2018 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

In the capital of Uzbekistan a conference is being held on the subject of "Peaceful Cooperation in Security and Regional Interaction", Kazinform reports.

There are 20 countries and international organizations represented at the conference. President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Head of the United Nations Assistant Mission in Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will visit Tashkent.

Among the conference participants are U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Shannon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Asif.

Also, it is planned that the following countries' delegations will participate in the conference: China, France, Great Britain, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

