Money supply down in Kazakhstan

25 June 2018 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Money supply decreased to 18.8 trillion tenges in Kazakhstan in January-May, the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan said in a statement June 25.

The money supply in Kazakhstan decreased 0.5 percent in May in comparison with the same period last year, this is while it decreased 3.2 percent since early 2018.

The value of cash in circulation in May grew 2.9 percent (in January-May it decreased by 0.3 percent) to 1.9 trillion tenges.

The bank also said that in May 2018, the monetary base decreased by 0.3 percent to 4.7 trillion tenges. The narrow monetary base in May shrank 1.7 percent to 4.51 trillion tenges (it shrank 12.6 percent since early 2018).

The money supply in Kazakhstan in 2017 decreased by 1.7 percent to 19.4 trillion tenges, the monetary base expanded by 7.3 percent and amounted to 5.5 trillion tenges.

(340.27 tenges = 1 USD on June 25)

Azernews Newspaper
