Kazakhstan launches system for online investing in National Bank securities

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has launched the Invest Online system, which allows individuals to invest in securities of the regulator on their own, the press service of the National Bank said in a statement June 27.

The system has been operating since March 2018 and is a free tool for individuals to invest money in the securities of the National Bank.

"The securities issued by the National Bank are a financial instrument, the return of investments on which is guaranteed by the regulator, which means that there are no risks for the client in terms of the return of funds," the Bank’s message said.

It is possible to invest in securities of the regulator if there is even a small amount of money (at the level of 100 tenge), without any fees and taxes.

The message notes that if necessary users of the system can quickly and without commissions withdraw their money to the payment card by selling back previously purchased notes, receiving a guaranteed income and keeping the accrued interest.

As of today, the population of Kazakhstan purchased more than 1.4 million notes in the amount of about 130 million tenge.

