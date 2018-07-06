Putin confident in strengthening of Moscow-Astana alliance

6 July 2018 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of his birthday, RIA Novosti news agency reported citing the statement of the Kremlin press service.

In his letter, Putin expressed confidence in the further strengthening of the alliance and strategic partnership between Moscow and Astana, according to the statement.

“Putin highly appreciated kind and friendly relations established with Nazarbayev and expressed confidence in the expansion of productive cooperation between the two countries within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS and other multilateral structures in the interests of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan,” the statement said.

Putin also noted that many years of Nazarbayev’s activity at the presidential post earned him respect of the Kazakh citizens and high international prestige.

“The ideas of the Eurasian integration formulated by you are being consistently implemented, contributing to the social and economic development of our countries, ensuring stability and security on the continent,” says the statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kremlin: Russia ready to protect its interest amid US-China trade disputes
Russia 14:45
Legal status of Caspian Sea may be determined at Astana summit
Politics 14:20
Private companies in Uzbekistan will be able to send workers abroad
Economy news 12:56
Saudi Arabia raised oil output by around 500,000 bpd in June
Arab World 12:39
FAO to start implementation of three projects in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 12:25
Rahmon leaves for Kazakhstan to celebrate Capital City Day
Tajikistan 11:02
Latest
Kremlin: Russia ready to protect its interest amid US-China trade disputes
Russia 14:45
Azerbaijan’s IT company launches IP telephony service for SMEs
ICT 14:22
Uzbek interior ministry to buy diesel generators via tender
Tenders 14:21
New composition of Turkey’s Cabinet of Ministers to be approved July 9 - Erdogan
Turkey 14:20
Legal status of Caspian Sea may be determined at Astana summit
Politics 14:20
Reforms must go on: Uzbekistan to penalize for violating rights of businesses
Economy news 14:19
Number of Iranian tourists visiting Turkey up
Tourism 13:59
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender on supply of lighting equipment
Tenders 13:53
Uzbek Namangan int'l airport announces tender for insurance services
Tenders 13:49