Putin, Nazarbayev mull schedule of upcoming contacts

6 July 2018 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev in a phone conversation discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts, RIA Novosti news agency reported citing the Kremlin press service.

“In a telephone conversation, Putin warmly congratulated Nazarbayev on his birthday, as well as on the 20th anniversary of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan,” the report said. “The sides touched upon some topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda.”

