Unemployment in Kazakhstan decreases in June

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Unemployment in Kazakhstan decreased to 4.8 percent in June (4.9 percent in May), according to the website of the Committee on Statistics under the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

The number of unemployed in Kazakhstan was 434,400 people in June, according to the statistical information.

The number of people registered as unemployed in the employment agencies was 149,500 people, or 1.7 percent of the total workforce at the end of June 2018.

As of June 1, the population of Kazakhstan exceeded 18.2 million people.

In the first half of this year, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew 4.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

In 2017, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew 4 percent compared to a one-percent growth in the previous year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news