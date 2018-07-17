Kazakhstan increases list of privatized enterprises

17 July 2018 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Kazakhstan intends to increase the number of privatized organizations by 38 units, the Head of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimanov said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

“The Ministry drafted a resolution providing for additions to the comprehensive privatization plan for 2016-2020 in terms of increasing the number of organizations by 38 units subject to privatization. Currently, the draft resolution is being approved by the state authorities”, Suleimanov said.

The privatization plan for 2016-2020 included 904 objects, excluding 28 state-owned objects. For 2016-2017, 476 objects of a comprehensive privatization plan were put up for sale. Of these, 367 objects were sold for a total of 164 billion tenge. In addition, 255 facilities are in the process of reorganization and liquidation.

Earlier, the manager of the International Financial Center "Astana" (IFAC) Kairat Kelimbetov noted that the privatization of the national companies of Kazakhstan could begin in the 2H2018. He stressed that for two years already, "Samruk-Kazyna" wants to privatize such companies as "Air Astana", KMG, “Kazatomprom”.

