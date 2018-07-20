Kazakhstan eyes to increase soybean crop area ​​

20 July 2018 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Kazakhstan plans to increase soybean crop area ​​to 206,000 hectares by 2021, Kazakh media reported with reference to the country’s Agriculture Ministry.

“Soybean crop areas have a tendency for sustainable growth,” the ministry said. “If in 2011 soybean crop area was 71,000 hectares, it increased by 58,000 hectares by 2017 and amounted to 129,000 hectares.”

The ministry noted that gross harvest of soybeans is increasing in Kazakhstan. In 2017, 252,000 tons of soybeans were harvested, which exceeds the volume of soybeans harvested in 2011 almost twofold.

The main share of soybean crop areas accounts for the Almaty province (83 percent), East Kazakhstan province (9.4 percent) and Kostanay province (3.9 percent).

Crop areas in Kazakhstan this year account for about 21.8 million hectares, which corresponds to the level of last year.

