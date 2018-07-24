Russia's Tyumen region eyes to start supplying its products to Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

The enterprises of the Tyumen region intend to start supplying products to the retail chains of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of the region said July 23.

It is noted that the opportunities for cooperation were discussed during the visit of the business mission of entrepreneurs of the region to Astana.

"The Tyumen entrepreneurs presented their products and established direct contacts with large retail chains in Kazakhstan during the four days of the trip, organized by the CCI and the Export Support Center. They have established cooperation with such retail chains of Kazakhstan as “Svetofor” which has more than 20 outlets, with the network of supermarkets "Astykzhan", "SP Trade", "Istokfood TORG" and others, thanks to the meetings organized during the business mission," the chamber’s message said.

The Head of the Center for foreign economic activity of the regional Chamber of Commerce Olga Vollert said the delegation of the Tyumen region consisted of representatives of seven enterprises producing food, alcohol, children's goods and medical products.

"Each member of the delegation has identified new areas of development of cooperation with the companies of Kazakhstan. The agreements on further partnership and distribution were reached in the course of negotiations," she said.

Support of business sector of the Tyumen region is carried out within the "Export marathon" project, which is implemented by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Tyumen region and the Export Support Center.

The main objective of the project is the expansion of the volume of non-oil exports of the region and the growth of the number of exporters.

