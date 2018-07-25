Kazakhstan Railways talks reason for revocation of its subsidiary’s rating by Moody's

25 July 2018 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Moody's has revoked the rating of Kaztemirtrans JSC for its own reasons in order to comply with the internal policy of the rating agency, JSC "NC "KTZ"” (Kazakhstan Railways) said in a statement July 24.

"In accordance with the internal policies of Moody's, in cases where the parent company acts as the guarantor for the obligations of a subsidiary of the company with a vertically integrated structure of activities, it is sufficient to assign the rating to the parent company-the guarantor", the message says.

The financial status of "Kaztemirtrans" JSC is stable at the present time. Its rating is at “BB-“ level with a "stable" outlook according to the data provided by Standard & Poor's agency.

