China to establish large-scale production of unrefined sunflower oil in Kazakhstan

China intends to launch a large-scale production of unrefined sunflower oil in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh media reported July 27.

The plant with a processing capacity of up to 300 tons of sunflower seeds per day will be built in the village of Zhetekshi, the message says. It will be able to produce up to 30,000 tons of unrefined oil during the year, which will be exported together with the oilseed residues to China. Later it will be processed into refined oil in China.

As it appears from the reports of the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan, the supply of sunflower oil to China amounted to 27,000 tons last year. If the new plant is operated at full utilization rate, the export of Kazakh oil to China may double.

It is noted that the construction of the plant in this region is not accidental. The processing of sunflower has virtually not been established here, and therefore no competition for raw materials exists here, unlike, for example, East Kazakhstan or Kostanay regions. In addition, the border regions, for instance, the Altai Territory, where the missing amount of seeds can be bought to load the plant, are situated nearby.

The volume of investment in new production will be $1.5 million, the General Director of "Greenland Invest" LLP Zhang Yan Qiu said.

"It is planned to establish production of refined oil at the next stages, then the investor plans to process flax and rapeseed into oil. The total amount of investments has not been announced yet. Raw materials are planned to be purchased throughout Kazakhstan," Ruslan Tleulesov, Head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Agriculture of Pavlodar city said.

The official exchange rate on July 27 was 345.91 KTZ / USD

