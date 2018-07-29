Investments in fixed assets of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region up

29 July 2018 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

The amount of investments in the fixed assets of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region reached 256 billion tenge in January-June 2018, which is six percent more than in 2017, head of the local executive body of Mangystau region Eraly Tugzhanov said at the meeting devoted to the results of socio-economic development of the region in January-June 2018.

“The positive dynamics was achieved in all major indicators of social and economic development in January-June,” he said.

"The gross regional product (GRP) for the first quarter of this year was 659.4 billion tenge, the real growth of GRP was 101.2 percent (104.1 percent across the country)," Tugzhanov said.

Moreover, the share of the manufacturing sector in total industrial production has increased over the past three years from five percent to nine percent. The production volumes increased by 12 percent and amounted to 119 billion tenge.

(346.15 KZT = $1 on July 29)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
'Protecting Business and Investments’ project launched in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region
Kazakhstan 12:45
Azerbaijani minister takes part in opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2018" competitions (PHOTO)
Society 11:45
Investments in agriculture of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl double
Economy news 28 July 14:42
Major Kazakh company to revolutionize ticket sale in Uzbekistan
Economy news 28 July 14:21
CPC announces tender for maintenance of hydraulic structures
Tenders 28 July 11:37
Russian big cargo carrier ups fertilizer supply to Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 July 20:29
Latest
Fitch: Azerbaijan to continue to experience broad social and political stability
Economy news 15:27
Daily output of PGSR to hit record by year-end
Iran 14:52
Business start-ups growing fast in Iran – official
Business 13:11
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank increasing authorized capital by over 20%
Economy news 13:02
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Astara region
Politics 12:53
'Protecting Business and Investments’ project launched in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region
Kazakhstan 12:45
Iranian tycoon arrested near Bazargan border crossing, official says
Society 12:32
New Turkmen ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed
Turkmenistan 12:16
Turkey’s BOTAS to construct gas pipeline via tender
Tenders 11:57