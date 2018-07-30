Number of small enterprises increases in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The number of small active enterprises in Kazakhstan reached 147,000 at the end of June, which is 2.1 percent more than in May and 8.9 percent more than a year ago, the Kazakh media reported July 30.

At the same time, the number of startups or new small companies increased to 46,000, which is 23.6 percent more than last year.

The most significant annual growth was recorded in Astana - 47.1 percent to 23,900 companies, which accounts for 16.3 percent of the total small enterprises in Kazakhstan.

Small enterprises are also actively doing business in Almaty (22.4 percent, 32,900) and Karaganda (7.1 percent, 10,400).

The biggest number of small enterprises is concentrated in trade (35,100), education (14,700) and construction (13,700).

The largest growth in the number of companies was recorded in the field of trade (as many as 3,600 over the year), as well as professional, scientific and technical activities (1,100 companies over the year).

The number of start-ups increased by as much as 2.6 percent over the month and 23.6 percent over the year to 46,000 companies.

The biggest number of new small enterprises is situated in the country’s financial center Almaty (14,200, an increase of 17.2 percent over the year).

The biggest number of new small companies (34.9 percent) also falls to the share of trade sector among the industries. An influx of small businesses to construction (11.1 percent), science and technology (4.9 percent) is well visible.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news