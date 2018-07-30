Number of small enterprises increases in Kazakhstan

30 July 2018 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The number of small active enterprises in Kazakhstan reached 147,000 at the end of June, which is 2.1 percent more than in May and 8.9 percent more than a year ago, the Kazakh media reported July 30.

At the same time, the number of startups or new small companies increased to 46,000, which is 23.6 percent more than last year.

The most significant annual growth was recorded in Astana - 47.1 percent to 23,900 companies, which accounts for 16.3 percent of the total small enterprises in Kazakhstan.

Small enterprises are also actively doing business in Almaty (22.4 percent, 32,900) and Karaganda (7.1 percent, 10,400).

The biggest number of small enterprises is concentrated in trade (35,100), education (14,700) and construction (13,700).

The largest growth in the number of companies was recorded in the field of trade (as many as 3,600 over the year), as well as professional, scientific and technical activities (1,100 companies over the year).

The number of start-ups increased by as much as 2.6 percent over the month and 23.6 percent over the year to 46,000 companies.

The biggest number of new small enterprises is situated in the country’s financial center Almaty (14,200, an increase of 17.2 percent over the year).

The biggest number of new small companies (34.9 percent) also falls to the share of trade sector among the industries. An influx of small businesses to construction (11.1 percent), science and technology (4.9 percent) is well visible.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan intends to use experience of France in aircraft maintenance
Economy news 18:29
Kyrgyzstan increases exports of goods to Kazakhstan most of all among EAEU countries
Kyrgyzstan 17:55
Kazakhstan sends first batch of domestic ice cream to China
Kazakhstan 17:25
Kazakhstan reveals planned volume of gasoline output at three refineries
Oil&Gas 09:13
Investments in fixed assets of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region up
Kazakhstan 29 July 15:16
'Protecting Business and Investments’ project launched in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region
Kazakhstan 29 July 12:45
Latest
Over 70 foreigners brought to administrative responsibility in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 19:56
Turkey to buy boats via tender
Turkey 19:50
Israel's Treasury warns on slower Q2 growth
Israel 19:46
Tesla explores building Gigafactory in Europe
Europe 19:44
China proposes eased rules on foreign strategic investment in listed companies
China 19:41
Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in exercises in Georgia
Society 19:34
Somalia, Eritrea to establish diplomatic ties, open embassies
Other News 19:18
Azerbaijani minister: Armenia’s destructive position hinders Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:57
BMW to raise prices of two U.S.-made SUV models in China
US 18:56