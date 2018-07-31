Cargo turnover of Kazakhstan Railways increases in 1H18

31 July 2018 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Cargo turnover of Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) for January-June this year amounted to 106.5 billion ton-kilometers, which is 9 percent higher than last year, Chairman of the KTZ Board Kanat Alpysbayev said at a meeting dedicated to the results of the first half of the year, the KTZ press service reported.

It is planned to maintain cargo turnover at the level of 219 billion ton-kilometers by the end of this year, the message says.

Transit by rail increased by 23 percent in the first half of the year, compared to last year's level - from 6.8 to 8.3 million tons, while the plan was exceeded by 7 percent.

Transit container traffic amounted to 206,600 TEU, which is 39.5 percent higher than last year. Transportation in the China-Europe direction increased 1.4 times compared to the last year, reaching 109,000 TEU.

Some 26 percent of KTZ's income is provided by transit traffic, which accounts for 14 percent of the total cargo turnover, Alpysbayev said.

