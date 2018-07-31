Kazakh, Turkmen FMs mull upcoming Caspian summit

31 July 2018 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov had a phone conversation, during which they discussed the forthcoming fifth summit of the Caspian states, said a message from Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In addition, the two ministers discussed the preparations for the upcoming high-level meetings with participation of Kazakh and Turkmen presidents.

"The sides pointed out the high dynamics of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, which is proven by effective political interaction, expanding trade and economic cooperation and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties," the ministry said.

Kazakhstan’s Aktau city will host the summit of heads of Caspian Sea littoral states on Aug.12 this year. All the states have confirmed their participation through diplomatic channels.

The convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea is a five-sided document between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran. The status of the Caspian remains a key topic of discussion at the summits of the littoral states. The leaders of the five countries met for the first time in 2002 in Ashgabat. The second Caspian summit was held in Tehran in 2007, the third in Baku in 2010 and the fourth in Astrakhan in 2014.

